Ky. Homeowners Owed Duty To Drowned Child, Justices Find

By Mike Curley (October 1, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has reinstated a suit over the death of a child at a pool party, finding that the homeowners hosting the party assumed a duty of care toward the child when he was invited to swim in the pool. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the justices reinstated claims by Landon Bramlett's parents, Craig Bramlett and Stephanie Cline. This reversed a summary judgment that had found Arnold "A.J." Ryan and Pam Ryan owed no duty to warn Landon of the dangers posed by the pool and had fulfilled any duty they might have owed him and the other children...

