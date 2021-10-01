Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TV Equipment Co. Urges High Court To Pick Its Eligibility Case

By Andrew Karpan (October 1, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A company selling broadcast television equipment has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit ruling that threw out its patent on automated captioning technology, arguing that its case is "a better candidate" than American Axle's widely watched high court bid on patent eligibility.

The petition from ENCO Systems Inc. came after the Michigan company lost its efforts earlier this year to convince a panel of Federal Circuit judges to overturn a lower court ruling that wiped out a patent ENCO Systems asserted against a rival called DaVincia LLC, which does business as Link Electronics. The decision turned on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!