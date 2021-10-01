Pro Say: A Supreme Court Term Packed With Landmark Cases

Law360 (October 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Supreme Court term is upon us, with the justices set to tackle a slew of lightning-rod cases in the coming months, including a referendum on abortion rights and the court's first major gun rights case in over a decade. This Week Ep. 218: A Supreme Court Term Packed With Landmark Cases Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, Law360 reporter and The Term co-host Jimmy Hoover joins us to preview the blockbuster cases on the high court's docket this term, including a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, public funding for religious schools,...

