BBC Show Host Wins £1.6M For Crash-Test Stunt Injuries

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 1, 2021, 2:18 PM BST) -- The host of a popular BBC television science program who carried out a stunt in which he acted as a crash test dummy was awarded £1.6 million ($2.7 million) on Friday, as a judge found the resulting injuries derailed his successful career. Judge Amanda Yip observed at the High Court that it was not contentious, "and perhaps not surprising," that Jeremy "Jem" Stansfield suffered some injury as a result of the crash tests. "I must say that I find it astonishing that anyone thought that this exercise was a sensible idea," she said. "On his own account to camera, the claimant...

