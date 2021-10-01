John Wood Loses Bid To Fight Injunction Over Oil Spill

By Christopher Crosby (October 1, 2021, 1:52 PM BST) -- A judge at a London court refused on Friday to allow engineering company John Wood to challenge his decision to enforce an injunction that largely prevents it from suing a group of insurers in Canada over a major oil spill. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs rejected John Wood Group PLC's attempt to appeal his order that mostly upheld an injunction against legal proceedings in Alberta in connection with a pipeline leak. The judge said on Sept. 24 that most insurers' contracts contained a clear exclusivity clause in favor of litigating disputes in the courts in England. But a group of insurers, which...

