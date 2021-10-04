Prysmian Loses Trade Secrets Battle With Shipbuilder

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 4, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A London judge has ruled that a shipbuilding company, Salt Ship, is entitled to damages from a subsidiary of the underwater cable company Prysmian Group because Prysmian engaged in a conspiracy to misuse Salt Ship's confidential designs. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs ruled on Thursday that Salt Ship Design AS proved that Prysmian Powerlink SRL — a subsidiary of one of the world's largest companies involved in building and installing cables across the globe — engaged in an unlawful conspiracy with another company when it passed on Salt Ship's confidential information. The judge said that Salt Ship is entitled to damages...

