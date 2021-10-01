Top Q3 Deals Show Vibrant M&A Market Across Many Sectors

By Benjamin Horney (October 1, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The list of the 10 largest global mergers and acquisitions announced in the third quarter of 2021 features transactions that span nine different industries, illustrating the overall health of the dealmaking world despite the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant. In the third quarter alone, there were about 7,550 total global M&A deals announced worth a total of almost $1.6 trillion, according to data provided by Dealogic. That's about $4 billion more than the overall value of M&A transactions announced during the third quarter of last year, when there were roughly $1.2 trillion worth of deals, per Dealogic. The third quarter's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS