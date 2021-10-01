KKR Nabs More Of Coty Carveout Wella In $427M Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 1, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Beauty products giant Coty said Friday KKR will increase its stake in Wella in a $426.5 million stock deal, nearly a year after the private equity firm took a majority position in the hair care company as part of a $4.3 billion carveout from Coty. The terms of the deal will see KKR grow its stake by another 9%, while Coty's ownership in the business will fall to 30.6%. To complete the exchange, Coty will redeem about half of KKR's outstanding shares in the global beauty company, which reduces KKR's stake in Coty to about 5.2%. Coty, which said its remaining...

