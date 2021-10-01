EPA Again Bans Startup, Shutdown Air Quality Exemptions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 1, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday struck down the Trump administration's policy that large industrial sources of air pollution may sometimes be exempted from having to meet emissions standards during startups, shutdowns or malfunctions. In place of the withdrawn policy, EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said the agency is reinstating a 2015 policy that says startup, shutdown and malfunction, or SSM, exemption provisions and affirmative defense provisions contained in state implementation plans, or SIPs, will "generally be viewed as inconsistent" with Clean Air Act requirements. And along with the change, the EPA said it will review state-specific startup, shutdown and...

