No Delay For Damages Trial In 'Bandage' Dress IP Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 1, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- A judge rejected a request from a British clothing company found to have copied a rival's dress designs to postpone an upcoming damages trial, saying Friday that the winning party shouldn't have to wait to collect on their multimillion-pound claim, "without good reason." David Stone, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, rejected arguments from G4K Fashion Ltd. and it's "Oh Polly" brand that the pending damages trial was not urgent, particularly since injunctions are in place to prevent further infringement of the dress designs. "The claimants have proved infringement. The defendants acknowledge that there will be some damages...

