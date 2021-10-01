Feds Strike $1.25M Settlement With Mine In Ill. Superfund Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 1, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a $1.25 million settlement with companies that own or owned part of a now-closed Illinois mine where remediation efforts have been ongoing since it was listed as a Superfund site in 2012. The government asked an Illinois federal court to approve the settlement on Thursday, saying the deal with West Galena Development Inc. and the estate of Lois Jean Wienen was fair and reasonable and would help pay for the costs of cleaning up the mine site. That help, in addition to the lump sum payment, would come in the form of access to the...

