Advocates Wary Of DHS Priorities Memo Implementation Gap

By Jennifer Doherty (October 5, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's revamped immigration enforcement priorities may take pressure off certain vulnerable groups, but migrant advocates say the power granted to individual border officers could impede meaningful change. The agency's Sept. 30 memorandum expands on the Biden administration's targeted approach to immigration enforcement, which is largely aimed at people considered to be threats to national and border security and public safety, whereas anyone without legal immigration status was considered fair game during the Trump era. One change from previous Biden administration guidance clarifies that a person does not automatically become a priority for removal on public safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS