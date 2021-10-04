Calif. Unveils $100M Grant Program To Aid Pot Licensing

By Sarah Jarvis (October 4, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- California's recently created Department of Cannabis Control has said that 17 local governments are eligible for a $100 million grant program to help transition provisional cannabis licenses into annual licenses. Funding through the so-called Local Jurisdiction Assistance Grant Program, which was proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2021-2022 budget and passed by the Legislature, is available for 17 cities and counties in amounts ranging from $400,000 to $22 million, per a Department of Cannabis Control announcement on Friday. The agency said it is prioritizing rapid allocation of funds to eligible jurisdictions and plans to award grant funding by the end...

