US, Vietnam Reach Deal To End Timber Trade Probe

By Alyssa Aquino (October 1, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Vietnam struck an agreement on the Southeast Asian country's timber exports Friday, staving off potential tariffs over Hanoi's timber harvesting practices, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. USTR Katherine Tai said that Vietnam has made several commitments that would keep illegally harvested or traded timber out of the supply chain. Based on those concessions, Washington, D.C., will call off an ongoing trade investigation into the country's timber practices, Tai said. "Illegal timber in the supply chain damages the global environment and the natural resources on which we all depend, and is unfair to U.S. workers...

