With Chopra Poised To Take Over, What's Next For The CFPB?

By Jon Hill (October 1, 2021, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Rohit Chopra has finally been given the keys to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as the Biden administration's newly confirmed pick for permanent director. But when he hops into the driver's seat at the agency in the coming days, the engine will already be running for him. Chopra, who has been serving as a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission since 2018, cleared a long-delayed Senate confirmation vote on Thursday to secure his spot atop the CFPB, where Democrats hope to see him reinvigorate the agency and crank up the heat on the financial industry. Financial services attorneys told Law360...

