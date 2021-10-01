West Texas Gas Reaches $5M Clean Air Settlement

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 1, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Several units of West Texas Gas Inc. on Friday agreed to a $5 million settlement that will resolve the federal government's legal claims — filed after two employees died from a fire and a toxic gas leak — that they violated chemical accident prevention requirements at processing plants. The government investigated several WTG subsidiaries after the employees died in 2015 from a fire and in 2018 from a hydrogen sulfide leak. The investigation showed the company violated the Clean Air Act and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations in numerous ways, according to a complaint filed in Texas federal court. The five...

