2nd Neiman Marcus Breach Affects Up To 4.6 Million Shoppers

By Ben Kochman (October 1, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Retailer Neiman Marcus said it has notified 4.6 million customers that their personal data may have been exposed in a May 2020 data breach, an incident that came as the company was finalizing a settlement resolving claims stemming from a separate 2013 breach. In a statement released late Thursday, the Dallas-based luxury department store chain said it learned in September that "an unauthorized party" had obtained data belonging to Neiman Marcus customers, including payment card numbers and expiration dates for some shoppers, more than a year earlier. The cybercriminals also made off with usernames, passwords and security questions and answers associated with Neiman...

