Pa. Utility Withdraws 'Zombie' Permit, Cancels Gas Plant

By Matthew Santoni (October 1, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A proposed natural gas power plant in Southwest Pennsylvania won't move ahead under a "zombie" permit opposed by environmental groups after its builder has apparently withdrawn its plans for the project, according to the green groups that had been fighting it. The Clean Air Council and the Environmental Integrity Project said they had called the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's attention to Robinson Power Co. LLC's apparent cancellation of the project, and the DEP announced Thursday that its previously revived air pollution permit approval was being withdrawn at Robinson's request. "Local residents made all the difference in uncovering facts that were...

