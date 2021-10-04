City Commissioner Joins Government Law Group As Partner

By Matt Perez (October 4, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Fort Lauderdale-based boutique firm Government Law Group announced on Friday the addition of a City of Parkland commissioner to its ranks. Jordan B. Isrow moves to the government-affairs outfit as a partner. He recently worked as general counsel for international cosmetics contract manufacturer Oxygen Development LLC and sat on its executive committee. "We welcome Jordan to Government Law Group where he will be a valuable resource in assisting our clients with their business and legal needs," founding partner Keith Poliakoff said in a statement. "From his time as general counsel, to his significant experience litigating in state and federal court, to...

