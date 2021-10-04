Timeshare Exit Co. Dodges Asset Freeze Bid With Bankruptcy

By Nathan Hale (October 4, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Bankruptcy filings by a timeshare exit firm and its owners brought a halt Monday to a false advertising suit against them in Florida federal court, where timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. had recently argued that any shortfall of the timeshare exit firm's funds was the result of fraudulent transactions. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom issued a last-minute cancellation of a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon on Bluegreen's motion for a preliminary injunction after Timeshare Termination Team LLC and its owners, Brian and Holly Wilbur, submitted notice in the morning that they had filed for bankruptcy protection in the District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS