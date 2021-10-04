Pa. Atty Suspended 2 Years For Unprofessionalism

By James Boyle (October 4, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has suspended a Delaware County attorney's law license for two years after previous reprimands and several complaints of missed deadlines and unprofessional behavior, according to court documents. Joshua L. Thomas cannot practice law for the next two years, beginning Oct. 31, the order from the state Supreme Court says. Thomas consented to the disciplinary decision, admitting he engaged in misconduct, violated the state's Rules of Professional Conduct and has a history of filing meritless and frivolous documents. The court took into account Thomas' acceptance of the suspension and admission, saying he showed remorse for his actions....

