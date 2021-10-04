Illinois Hospital Tries To Escape Antitrust Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 4, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Southern Illinois Hospital Services told an Illinois federal court that Marion HealthCare LLC relied heavily on hypothetical scenarios in its suit claiming that SIH's proposed merger with another nearby hospital would stifle competition. In a motion to dismiss with prejudice filed Friday, SIH said that because Marion's claims are "thin with actual facts," they have failed to make a claim and that the court should dismiss the claims for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. According to SIH, Marion's claims fail Twombly-Iqbal's plausibility pleading standard, which requires facts that "raise a right to relief above the speculative level" to support each claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS