Sotomayor Rejects NYC Teachers' Bid To Block Vax Mandate

By Dave Simpson (October 1, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied a bid from four New York City public school teachers to put an emergency freeze on the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a lower federal court had shot down their legal challenge to the policy. The one-line order notes only that Justice Sotomayor, who handles emergency matters arising from New York, had rejected their application, which was submitted on Thursday. "We are disappointed, but the fight for our clients' due process rights and those similarly situated will go on," Vinoo Varghese, an attorney for the teachers, said in an email to Law360. "This is...

