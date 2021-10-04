Property Biz Buyers Lose Bid To Cap Payout Over Ad Limits

By Joanne Faulkner (October 4, 2021, 5:04 PM BST) -- The buyers of a property company will have to pay the balance of the purchase price for the deal after an appeals court found on Monday that there was nothing in the membership terms with major house-hunting websites that limited the adverts they could place online. The Court of Appeal has rejected arguments by property letting company BPG (UK) Ltd. that online giants Rightmove and Zoopla expressly prohibit the placing of adverts on their websites on behalf of commercial lettings agents, dealing the buyers a blow in their efforts to avoid paying the final £200,000 ($273,000) installments for the acquisition. BPG's new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS