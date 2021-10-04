Justices Take Dim View Of Mississippi Water Theft Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 4, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Mississippi on Monday faced a skeptical U.S. Supreme Court in its bid to stop Tennessee from pumping groundwater out of an aquifer that sits beneath those and several other states and make it pay $615 million in restitution. The justices appeared to be more concerned with exactly how they should reject Mississippi's challenge to the recommendations of a special master in the water fight with Tennessee than with the question of if they should reject it. A special master appointed by the high court to hear the water dispute sided with Tennessee and recommended that the justices find that the aquifer groundwater...

