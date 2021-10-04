Canadian National Sets Special Meeting Ahead Of Proxy Battle

By Benjamin Horney (October 4, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Canadian National will hold a special meeting of shareholders in March, it said Monday, setting up a proxy showdown with a pair of activist investors that are now pushing a slate of new director candidates following the company's failed $33.6 billion bid for Kansas City Southern. The special meeting, scheduled for March 22, is in direct response to calls by affiliated funds TCI Fund Management Ltd. and CIFF Capital, which on Sept. 13 put up a slate of dissident candidates for the railroad operator's board. Canadian National also said it does not believe TCI is coming to the table in good faith,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS