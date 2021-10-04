Cole Schotz Adds 2 Litigators To IP Practice In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (October 4, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Cole Schotz PC announced Monday that it has hired a former name partner at patent litigation boutique Janik Vinnakota LLP and one of his colleagues to work as members in the firm's Dallas office. Rajkumar Vinnakota and Sean Hsu joined Cole Schotz's expanding intellectual property practice in Dallas this month. The attorneys had previously worked at Janik Vinnakota, which Vinnakota founded with fellow litigator Glenn Janik in 2016. Hsu, who met Vinnakota when they worked together at Shore Chan Bragalone Depumpo LLP, joined the pair at Janik Vinnakota shortly after the firm's founding. Glenn Janik died in December 2020 at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS