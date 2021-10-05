McDermott Adds Ex-Squire Patton Partner In London

By Irene Madongo (October 5, 2021, 2:53 PM BST) -- McDermott Will & Emery UK LLP has recruited lawyer Kashif Siddiqui from Squire Patton Boggs as the firm seeks to expand its global corporate and private equity transactions business. Siddiqui, who joins McDermott as a partner at the global transactions practice in London, has represented large multinational investment banks, sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms, the company said on Monday. He works mainly in finance technology and private wealth. Harris Siskind, global head of the firm's transactions practice, said that Siddiqui will meet the increasing demands of clients that are active in mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS