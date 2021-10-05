Skadden Lures Former State Dept. Adviser From Steptoe

By Alyssa Aquino (October 5, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has snagged a Steptoe & Johnson LLP national security and international trade partner who held a variety of senior legal positions within the Obama administration. Brian Egan began as a partner in Skadden's CFIUS, national security and international trade group on Monday, where he will counsel clients on foreign investment matters, export controls and reviews before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. He told Law360 on Tuesday that joining Skadden was an appealing opportunity for him, saying he looks forward to working alongside Skadden's team — which includes lawyers he's previously...

