Justices Won't Hear Tax Row Over Native Land Gravel Income

By Theresa Schliep (October 4, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't consider a challenge from a deceased Seneca Nation member and her husband to taxes on income earned from gravel from tribal land, letting stand a Second Circuit decision affirming the liability. The justices declined to take up the appeal from Alice Perkins, who died in July, and her widower, Frederick, over the Second Circuit's decision affirming their roughly $500,000 tax liability on the gravel mined from tribal land, according to an order list released by the court. The appeals court had found in August 2020 that neither the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua nor the...

