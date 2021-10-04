Express Scripts Says EpiPen RICO Claims Are Time-Barred

By Ethan Beberness (October 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts has asked a Minnesota federal judge to force two drug distribution companies to turn over internal communications that the pharmaceutical benefits management giant says will prove that racketeering claims brought by the distributors as part of a suit over increased EpiPen prices are time-barred. The internal communications, which the distributors have yet to produce during discovery, are "squarely relevant" to determining whether Express Scripts is protected from several accusations related to an alleged collaboration to drive up the cost of epinephrine auto-injection devices sold by Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Express Scripts says. Dakota Drug Inc. and Rochester Drug Cooperative "contend that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS