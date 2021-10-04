Simpson-Led Stonepeak To Buy Gas Carrier Co. In $6.2B Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 4, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Stonepeak, advised by Simpson Thacher, said Monday it plans to buy Perkins Coie-led Teekay LNG Partners LP, an operator of tank ships for transporting liquefied natural gas, in a deal worth $6.2 billion. Stonepeak is offering to buy out Teekay LNG for $17 a unit, which reflects an 8.3% premium to the closing price of the gas carrier company's units on Oct. 1. The offering price also represents a premium of 12.3% compared to the volume-weighted average price of Teekay LNG's units over the past 60 days, the companies said in a joint statement. Mark Kremin, Teekay Gas Group...

