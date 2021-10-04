Debtor Loses Bid To Have High Court Hear Student Loan Case

By Vince Sullivan (October 4, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt woman lost her bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court hear her case over the discharge of student loans in Chapter 7 cases when the high court declined Monday to declined to pick up her appeal. The justices denied the petition of Lorna Y. Channer, ending her effort to overturn a series of lower court rulings that found her liable for more than $70,000 in unpaid student loan principal and interest. As is customary, the high court did not explain why it decided to skip the case. In her petition, Channer said the Supreme Court had issued two earlier decisions on...

