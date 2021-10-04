Fed. Circ. Clears Grand Theft Auto Creators In Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (October 4, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has handed a win to the creators of the video game Grand Theft Auto in a case claiming they trampled a software developer's patents on networking technology, backing a lower court's finding that two patents at issue were not infringed. In part, a three-judge panel Monday backed a lower court's finding that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. did not infringe two of the patents-at-issue: U.S. Patent Nos. 6,910,069 and 6,920,497. For one thing, while patent owner Acceleration Bay LLC argued it had a viable direct infringement theory for the '497 patent based on a Federal Circuit decision from 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS