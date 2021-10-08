Interdealer TP ICAP Settles £8M Suit Over Office Blaze

By Joanne Faulkner (October 8, 2021, 5:51 PM BST) -- Britain's largest interdealer broker has settled its £8 million ($10.9 million) lawsuit against four manufacturing companies seeking damages over an allegedly faulty dishwasher that caused an office fire. Judge Peter Fraser signed off a deal at the High Court, in an order dated Sept. 29, resolving the case brought by TP ICAP PLC and the freehold owner of the property, TRW Pensions Trust Ltd. The claimants alleged that the four companies — which designed and manufactured the dishwasher — breached their statutory duty of care and did not check that the appliance met British standards of safety. Specific details of the...

