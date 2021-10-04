Fed. Circ. Affirms Antidumping Duty On Hyundai Transformers

By Hannah Albarazi (October 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel affirmed the U.S. Department of Commerce's 60.81% antidumping import duties on Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.'s large power transformers from the Republic of Korea, finding in a precedential order Monday that the company didn't appear to have fully cooperated with Commerce's inquiries. The panel affirmed the U.S. Court of International Trade's judgment sustaining Commerce's antidumping duty order for Hyundai Electric's large power transformers, a critical component in power grids, finding that Hyundai Electric had multiple opportunities to submit information necessary for Commerce's analysis, but failed to do so. "Commerce's determination that necessary information was missing...

