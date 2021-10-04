DOJ Defends Health Care Staffing No-Poach Charges

By Matthew Perlman (October 4, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- After previously blasting claims of prosecutorial misconduct from a health care staffing company and a former manager, the Justice Department pushed back against their attack on the merits of its criminal case against them by arguing that their agreement to suppress wages for Las Vegas school nurses was clearly illegal. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a response Friday in Nevada federal court opposing a dismissal bid from VDA OC LLC and its former regional manager Ryan Hee. VDA and Hee are facing criminal charges over a purported agreement with a competing health care staffing company to not raise wages or hire nurses working in Clark County...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS