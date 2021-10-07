Aviva Settles £1.7M Suit Over London Property Blaze

By Silvia Martelli (October 7, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- Aviva PLC has settled a £1.7 million ($2.3 million) lawsuit it brought against an electrical company and its insurer over a fire that devastated an apartment block in London. In an order dated Sept. 30 and now made public, Judge Peter Fraser signed off a deal at the High Court resolving a case brought by the insurer on behalf of the building's residents over a fire caused by faulty electrical installations. The two sides had settled on Sept. 10, according to the Tomlin order, which allows the two sides to return to court to enforce the agreement if necessary.The terms of the agreement...

