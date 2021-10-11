Citi Accuses Humanitarian Organization Of Fraud In €10B Suit

By Silvia Martelli (October 11, 2021, 2:37 PM BST) -- Citibank has hit back at a lawsuit brought by a Saudi Arabian humanitarian organization that it claims does not exist, saying that the group is trying to extort €10 billion ($11.7 billion) from the lender in a fraudulent scheme. Citi never received the €10 billion that a group called Lex Organization says was transferred to one of its accounts, the bank told the High Court in a Sept. 29 defense, which has now been made public. "The fund does not exist, was not transferred to Citi and was not paid into a global or treasury account operated by Citi," the bank...

