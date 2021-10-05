The Rise Of Climate Change Litigation In Europe

By Sylvie Gallage-Alwis and Stephanie Eaton (October 5, 2021, 11:06 AM EDT) -- Following the Paris Agreement on climate change, there has been an increase in climate litigation cases, which rose from 834 cases between 1986 and 2014 to 1,841 cases between 2014 and 2021. Climate change litigation has also evolved to pursuing not only states, but also public and private individuals and companies.[1] It is now also possible for a state or a company to be liable in climate change cases pursuant to international law,[2] European law[3] or national law.[4] Regulation no. 2021/1119, titled European Climate Law, was recently passed by the European Commission and came into force immediately. The regulation targets global...

