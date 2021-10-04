Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Unit Must Face Claims Pelvic Mesh Was Defective

By Mike Curley (October 4, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge won't let Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon Inc. escape claims from a woman alleging that two of its pelvic mesh products were defective, saying her claims were not filed too late.

Ethicon had argued that Adelheid Pirlein should have been on notice soon after her March 2008 surgery that something was wrong and that her August 2012 suit was therefore outside the state's four-year statute of limitations, but U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon said the symptoms alone were not enough to put Pirlein on notice that the mesh itself was defective.

Pirlein at first believed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!