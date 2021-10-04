J&J Unit Must Face Claims Pelvic Mesh Was Defective

By Mike Curley (October 4, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge won't let Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon Inc. escape claims from a woman alleging that two of its pelvic mesh products were defective, saying her claims were not filed too late. Ethicon had argued that Adelheid Pirlein should have been on notice soon after her March 2008 surgery that something was wrong and that her August 2012 suit was therefore outside the state's four-year statute of limitations, but U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon said the symptoms alone were not enough to put Pirlein on notice that the mesh itself was defective. Pirlein at first believed that...

