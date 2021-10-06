British Standards Institution Sues Bionic Co. Over Logo

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 6, 2021, 7:31 PM BST) -- The British Standards Institutions has lodged an infringement claim over its "BSI" trademark against a company claiming to offer "bionic" services to help small and medium-sized businesses find cheaper energy, insurance, financial services and telecommunications providers. BSI launched a High Court claim alleging Bionic Services Ltd. has infringed the trademark belonging to the 92-year-old "well-known" national standards body, which the group said is "relied upon by businesses of all kinds and consumers throughout the United Kingdom." The BSI trademark, as a result, has generated valuable goodwill in Britain, states the suit, which was filed on Sept. 13 but only recently became...

