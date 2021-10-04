GAO Rejects Tata Protest Over $50B NIH Info Tech Deal

By Daniel Wilson (October 4, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that the National Institutes of Health reasonably required that companies reveal their customers when bidding on a $50 billion information technology contract, rejecting a Tata unit's protest claiming the requirement was anticompetitive. The requirement for bidders to reveal details about their previous contracts and customers when bidding on the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners, or CIO-SP4, contract was a reasonable way for the NIH to validate the experience bidders claimed to have in doing similar work, and it wasn't unduly restrictive of competition even if it did clash with Tata America International Corp.'s obligations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS