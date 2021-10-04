3 Firms Rep In GlobalFoundries' Planned $1B IPO

By McCord Pagan (October 4, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries laid out plans Monday for a $1 billion initial public offering guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Maples and Calder, and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Malta, New York-headquartered GlobalFoundries Inc. did not have pricing terms but said it plans to use proceeds from the offering for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. "As the only scaled pure-play foundry with a global footprint that is not based in China or Taiwan, we help customers mitigate geopolitical risk and provide greater supply chain certainty," the company said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

