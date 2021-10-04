COVID-19 Offers Cautionary Tales On Hospitality Contracts

By Anthony Cavanaugh and Jiah Park (October 4, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 global pandemic hit the international hospitality industry especially hard, leading to forced closures and a long, protracted recovery. It often is the hotel owner who bears a disproportionate share of the economic risks in operating a hotel and, thus, is especially vulnerable to events such as the pandemic. It is in this context that hotel owners should look closely at the agreements that govern hotel investment and operation to learn lessons from the pandemic and to protect against such vulnerability in the future. For instance, in the context of hotel property purchases and sales, the pandemic highlighted issues that...

