Top State Adviser Resigns, Rips Biden's Migrant Expulsion

By Hannah Albarazi (October 4, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. Department of State official Harold Koh resigned from his post and sent a scathing internal memo condemning the Biden administration's continued use of an "illegal and cruel" Trump-era public health authority to rapidly expel migrants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Law360 confirmed Monday. Harold Hongju Koh, a Sterling Professor of International Law at Yale Law School, blasted President Joe Biden's administration for continuing to use an "inhumane" public health authority known as Title 42, especially against migrants fleeing Haiti, spelling out his concerns and policy recommendations in a detailed legal memo dated Oct. 2 and first obtained by...

