Ex-Alston & Bird Atty Joins Morris Manning's Privacy Team

By Emily Sides (October 6, 2021, 9:49 AM EDT) -- Morris Manning & Martin LLP has brought on a former Alston & Bird LLP counsel with a decade of legal experience and a computer programming background to lead its privacy and cybersecurity practice, after the previous chair moved to Holland & Knight LLP in August. Morris Manning said Monday that it has named Elizabeth "Bess" Hinson's replacement, after she joined Holland & Knight as a partner in its Atlanta office. Michael Young joins Morris Manning from Alston & Bird as a partner and will lead the practice that has eight other attorneys and launched in 2014. Simon Malko, the firm's managing partner, said in a...

