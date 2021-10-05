Charleston, Kimberly-Clark Flushable Wipes Deal Goes Ahead

By Mike Curley (October 5, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has given the go-ahead to a class action settlement between Charleston's sewer system and Kimberly-Clark Corp. to end claims that its "flushable" wipes clog up sewer systems. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel granted preliminary approval to the deal, which includes a Kimberly-Clark pledge to improve the performance of its products, confirm that performance in testing, and improve its labeling and public outreach to help users distinguish between flushable and non-flushable products. In an April press release announcing the deal when the city moved for preliminary approval, Charleston said it and...

