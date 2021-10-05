Zurich Says Hospital Tried To Bypass Flood Coverage Limits

By Angela Childers (October 5, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. asked a federal court to sink a hospital's claim that it is entitled to more than $250 million in coverage for flood and storm damage, claiming it is attempting to modernize its facility "under the guise of a property insurance claim for flood damage." In its motion for declaratory judgement filed Monday, Zurich argued that Medical Properties Trust was attempting to double-dip in its insurance coverage by claiming damage was created by separate "flood" and "storm" events that took place on the same day to rebuild its medical campus. MPT leases a property in Massachusetts to...

