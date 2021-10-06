Preschool, Insurer Seek Dueling Wins In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (October 6, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A California preschool and its insurer at odds with it over coverage for the school's pandemic losses both asked a federal court to rule in their favor, filing dueling requests for wins based on the language in a communicable disease endorsement. The San Diego-based Baldwin Academy said Monday that the communicable disease endorsement in its policy with Markel Insurance Co. should be interpreted as establishing coverage for the school. A virus exclusion included in its policy doesn't apply because the disease endorsement provided coverage, the school said. On the same day, however, Markel asked the court to rule that Baldwin Academy...

